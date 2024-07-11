Albion Enterprise VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 3.14 (LON:AAEV)

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance
LON AAEV remained flat at GBX 123.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,487. Albion Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.74. The firm has a market cap of £124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,175.00 and a beta of 0.03.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Enterprise VCT
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.