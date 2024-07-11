Albion Enterprise VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 3.14 (LON:AAEV)

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AAEV remained flat at GBX 123.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,487. Albion Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.74. The firm has a market cap of £124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,175.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

