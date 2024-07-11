Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,980,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $187.30. 16,401,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755,641. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

