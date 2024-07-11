Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alps Alpine Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APELY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
