Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alps Alpine Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

