American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $223.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.68 and a 200 day moving average of $219.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.