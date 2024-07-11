American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 1,002.0% in June

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a growth of 1,002.0% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

American Rebel stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 187,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Get American Rebel alerts:

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 141.05% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

About American Rebel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AREB Free Report ) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.