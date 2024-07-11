American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.52. American Well shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 20,967 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

American Well Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($1.40). American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The company had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 75.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,441 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Articles

