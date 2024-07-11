Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $460.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $440.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.82 and a 200-day moving average of $413.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

