Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $7.14

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
