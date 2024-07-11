Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $7.14

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

