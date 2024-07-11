Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $269.52 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $269.52 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.11 or 1.00217197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006946 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02739674 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $8,127,985.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

