Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Anritsu Price Performance
OTCMKTS AITUY remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Anritsu has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62.
Anritsu Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anritsu
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.