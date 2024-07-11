ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Shares Down 1.3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $222.02 and last traded at $223.88. 1,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.88.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.00.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $3.6027 per share. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

