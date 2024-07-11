Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $41.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 346,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,856. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 3.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Antero Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

