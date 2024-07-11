Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.95

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2995147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile



Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

