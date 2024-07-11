Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.43.

Apple stock opened at $232.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $233.08. The company has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 126,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 669,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 84,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

