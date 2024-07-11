Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 1.8%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.53 and last traded at $228.90. Approximately 18,300,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 64,345,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Apple Trading Down 2.3 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.