AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.09. 239,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

