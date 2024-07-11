ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$29.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

ARX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ARX opened at C$23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$597,961.59. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$662,473.81. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$597,961.59. Insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

