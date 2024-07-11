Art de Finance (ADF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $93.82 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00190553 USD and is down -11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124,059,752.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

