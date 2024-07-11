ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.85. ASE Technology shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,465,364 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

