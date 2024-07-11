Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS AABB traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,151,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,687. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Asia Broadband
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.