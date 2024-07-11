Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABB traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,151,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,687. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

