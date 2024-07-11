Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Major Shareholder Buys $55,563.76 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,774.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexander Schornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Alexander Schornstein bought 4,562 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

