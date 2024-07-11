Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 68.2% in June

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of ATLCL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

