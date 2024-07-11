Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) PT Raised to $41.00 at HC Wainwright

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 245.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATLX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ATLX opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

