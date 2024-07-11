Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,825 shares during the quarter. Spero Therapeutics makes up 0.1% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

