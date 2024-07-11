Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Sells 1,865,313 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865,313 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for approximately 21.0% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $227,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,448. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

