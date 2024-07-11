AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.69. 5,841,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,237,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.