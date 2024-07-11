AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. 7,279,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 36,335,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

