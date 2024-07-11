Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,972,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,973,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,604,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after buying an additional 6,962,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 5,903,484 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

