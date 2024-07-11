Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

