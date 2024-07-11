Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 631,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 315,678 shares.The stock last traded at $63.06 and had previously closed at $62.89.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,566,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.