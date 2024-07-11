Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,657 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80.

CDMO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 310,921 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 164,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

