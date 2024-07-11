Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.65. The stock had a trading volume of 199,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average is $301.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

