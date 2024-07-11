Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $431.96. 146,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.