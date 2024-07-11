Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 983 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 728,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,892. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $113.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

