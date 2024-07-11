Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 25,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.