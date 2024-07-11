Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $226,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,415,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.54. 595,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.34 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

