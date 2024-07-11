Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 2,624,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,721. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

