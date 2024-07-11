Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 137 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.15. 1,397,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

