Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 80 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

SMH traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $219.39.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

