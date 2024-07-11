Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 1,004,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

