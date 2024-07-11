Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,378. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

