Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after purchasing an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 940,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

