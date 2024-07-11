Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 28,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, June 13th, Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. 1,585,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,183. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

