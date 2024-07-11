Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00009290 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $786.11 million and $26.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.17 or 0.99954554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,739,131 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,701,322.67218348 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.35490728 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $23,768,941.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

