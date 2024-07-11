AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down to $76.51

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.51, but opened at $72.73. AZZ shares last traded at $75.17, with a volume of 52,832 shares changing hands.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

