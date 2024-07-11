B. Riley Boosts Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $20.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

MCS opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

