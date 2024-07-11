Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie cut Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.64.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.94 on Monday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

