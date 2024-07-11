Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,090,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,441,254 shares.The stock last traded at $103.53 and had previously closed at $97.94.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16,537.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

