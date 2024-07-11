Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Shares Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67.
Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.
