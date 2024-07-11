Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $268.50

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 329970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.33).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

